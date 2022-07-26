GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kernersville native Chris Lane will play golf in the morning and music in the evening during the Wyndham Championship next Wednesday, according to a statement released by the tournament.

Tickets cost $95 and can only be bought online as a combined Wyndham Championship/concert ticket. Each ticket includes a concert ticket as well as one ticket for any one round of the Wyndham Championship from Wednesday to Saturday.

All the concert proceeds ($40 per ticket) will be donated to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and the Cone Health Tim & Carolyn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health in Greensboro, tournament officials say. Click here to buy tickets.

Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship will be held at the Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 3-7.

Lane will play in the DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am on Wednesday and then play a concert at Piedmont Hall on the Greensboro Coliseum Complex campus.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. with Ross Coppley performing an opening concert and Lane taking the stage around 9:15 p.m.