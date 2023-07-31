GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Heart disease is the focus of Executive Women’s Day.

The “Leading From the Heart” event is a part of the Wyndham Championship and is scheduled for Tuesday.

The event is sold out, but one of the panelists and a patient spoke about the importance of knowing heart disease symptoms and the unique challenges heart disease presents for women ahead of Tuesday’s discussion.

“I started listening, and I jumped on it. I don’t want to be a statistic. I want to be here,” said Patsy Bodenheimer, a patient.

Bodenheimer listened to her body after feeling off in 2021.

“My heart feels like it’s doing flip flops, and then I’m getting this lump in my throat,” Bodenheimer said.

She made an appointment to see the Director of Women’s Heart Health and Cardio-Obstetrics Clinics at Cone Health, Dr. Kardie Tobb.

“One in three women will actually die from heart disease or a heart-related complication,” Dr. Tobb said.

Bodenheimer has a family history of heart disease. She didn’t experience any symptoms with her heart until she got COVID-19.

“Your body is telling you a story. It’s telling you when it needs help,” Bodenheimer said.

For women, the signs and symptoms of heart disease differ from what men experience.

Instead, they may get palpitations, feel tired, have shortness of breath and nausea.

“Years back, we really thought that the only thing that would happen is severe heavy chest pain,” Dr. Tobb said.

Dr. Tobb explained women are also less likely to get CPR and be offered certain medications and treatments because of a lack of research, which doesn’t include much on heart disease in younger women.

“Younger women are less likely to be considered a candidate for a heart attack, which we know now is not true, and all of that is changing,” Dr. Tobb said. “So in the next several years, we’re looking at a trend that’s going to be completely different.”

This is why Bodenheimer wants to encourage all women to listen to their bodies.

“If you’re feeling something you haven’t felt then you need to get checked out,” Bodenheimer said.

Prevention can start as early as childhood by eating healthy and maintaining a healthy diet with exercise into adulthood and knowing the target blood pressure of 130/80.

Calcium screenings are also a way to check the heart’s health by looking for plaque in the heart’s arteries.

“We advocate for screening. I know every woman … at least the age of 20, 25. You really should know what their blood pressure is and should know what their hemoglobin A1 C is. But in terms of that calcium screening, it has to be on a risk stratification,” Dr. Tobb said.

Women who have hypertension or preeclampsia during pregnancy are also at an increased risk of heart disease before the age of 50, and the risk is higher in post-menopausal women aged 65 and up.

If you want to take part in Wyndham Championship Executive Women’s Day, it will be streamed for free starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

You can register for the virtual event here.