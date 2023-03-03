GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Monday Night RAW is coming to Greensboro this spring.

The event will be held on May 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The event will feature a stacked lineup of some of the best wrestlers in the world including:

Cody Rhodes

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

United States Champion Austin Theory

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley

Bayley

Those stars and many more from the WWE’s Raw brand will be in attendance.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum Advance Box Office from 12-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Wednesday will be the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.