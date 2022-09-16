GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wrasslin’ is returning to Greensboro this holiday season, according to a WWE press release.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting on Sept. 21.

The event will likely feature a combined group of wrestlers from Smackdown, Raw and NXT.

If the anticipation is killing you, you can watch WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on FOX8 at 8:00 p.m.

This Friday, the infamous and controversial YouTube star and amateur boxer Logan Paul will be featured in tonight’s event.