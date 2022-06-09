CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Bonnie Summers, of Concord, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Summers bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from Sedgefield Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $78,112.

