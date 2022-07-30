GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been killed following a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard (Google Maps)

At the scene, police found Joyeil Glover, 41, suffering from “life-threatening injuries.” Glover was taken to the hospital where she would later succumb to her injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.