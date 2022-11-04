GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms.

On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard.

According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, hitting a guardrail in the median and overturning her Ford Explorer. She was ejected and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died from her injuries on Tuesday. Police say that speed and impairment are not contributing factors.