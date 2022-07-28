GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been injured following a hit-and-run collision at a BP gas station on East Gate City Boulevard.

The victim is 51-year-old Dionne Baker.

Baker was walking in the parking lot of BP around 10:00 p.m. on Monday when a white four-door Jeep Wrangler suddenly sped through the parking lot and struck her. The driver then immediately sped out of the parking lot and onto Interstate 40 West.

“She had just picked up my brother from work and she was going to pick up some Powerball tickets for my grandfather.. the usual routine,” said Baker’s son, Deandre.

He never anticipated getting a phone call from his brother, frantically telling him their mother had been hit and was lying on the ground.

“It’s unexplainable to do something like that to a mother in front of their child and leave them there with no remorse.”

Deandre is still trying to come to terms with Monday night’s events, he has not left his mother’s side since she has been in the hospital.

“It’s unforgivable so this person needs to be caught.”

Baker suffered a broken leg and broken collarbone as a result of the collision, she got out of surgery on Tuesday.

Greensboro police say they have gotten 1,906 calls about hit and runs this year. They also received 3,737 calls of that nature in 2021.

Police do not have any leads on a suspect at this time. Pictures of the suspect vehicle have been released as part of the search effort.

Photos of the suspected Jeep Wrangler (Crime Stoppers)

The vehicle is described as the following:

4-door Jeep Wrangler SUV

White in color

With a white removable hard top

Possible minor damage to the front bumper/hood

The driver is described as the following:

Black man

Short hair

Approximately 50 years old

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.