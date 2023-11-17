GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a car on Friday morning.

At around 6:44 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the intersection of East Wendover Avenue and Willard Street after getting a report of a crash involving an injury.

Investigators say that someone was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche westbound on East Wendover Avenue and crashed into a deer.

After the crash, the driver of the Avalanche circled back around to the crash site and stopped in the far right westbound lane of East Wendover Avenue across from the deer.

Investigators say that Wanda McCollum, 55, of Greensboro, was a passenger in the Avalance and exited the truck and walked across the westbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue towards the deer that was lying partially in the road near the median.

While McCollum was in the roadway, a man driving a 2013 Kia Forte in the far left westbound lane of East Wendover Avenue and collided with her, according to police.

McCollum was taken to a local hospital by EMS and died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Forte was not injured and remained at the scene.

Investigators say that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating and there is no further information available at this time.