GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died on Thursday morning after a crash in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:43 a.m., officers responded to Merritt Drive and West Avenue when they were told about a crash with injuries.

A 32-year-old man was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder north on Merritt Drive, and Lisa Chilton, 61, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata west on West Avenue at Merritt Drive.

Chilton made a left turn to head south on Merritt Drive and failed to yield the right of way to northbound traffic on Merritt Drive.

The Pathfinder and Sonata crashed in the middle turn lane of Merritt Drive.

The man was left with minor injuries.

Chilton was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died around 8:25 a.m. on Thursday.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team is investigating.

