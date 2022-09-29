A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car after falling in the drive-thru of a Greensboro McDonald’s, according to police.

At about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 21, Wednesday, police responded to a crash at a McDonald’s on the 2300 block of Randleman Road.

Police say 50-year-old Linda Jenkins, of Greensboro, was walking in the parking lot when she fell.

Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro, was driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade around the drive-thru line when she hit Jenkins, police say.

Jenkins was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died on Sunday.

LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.