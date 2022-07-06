GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death of her father.

Police responded to a home on Floyd Street early Monday morning and found Michael Allen Lea, 61. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Mikayla Nicole Lea, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in Lea’s shooting. She was served the warrant Tuesday and is currently in the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond.

Officials with the Greensboro Police Department say that Mikayla Lea is Michael Lea’s daughter.