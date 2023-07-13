GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional person has been charged in connection to a 2022 Greensboro homicide.

Officers say they have arrested Addrienne Ross, 44, and charged her with accessory before the fact to first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44.

Martin was found shot on Pearson Street in Greensboro on November 11, 2023, and died from his injuries.

The next day, police charged 18-year-old Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr, 18, with first-degree murder.

Ross was given a $500,000 secured bond.