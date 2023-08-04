GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged after assaulting a child in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Department, on Thursday just after 2:30 p.m., they were called to Sedgefield Garden Apartments about an assault.

When they got to the apartments, they spoke with two juvenile victims and their parents, as they investigated, they determined that an assault had occurred and obtained warrants for the arrest of Kimberly Jennings, 62.

She was arrested within hours of the incident and charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12.

