GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The victim of a violent attack on Winston Street in Greensboro has died, according to police.

At 7:55 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Winston Street and found Erica Burden, 47, of Greensboro, suffering from what police described as “free-bleeding trauma.”

Police reported Tuesday that Burden had died of her injuries.

The victim reportedly had multiple different types of injuries. Police confirmed that the assault was not a shooting but would not release any additional information on the nature of Burden’s injuries or the assault.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.