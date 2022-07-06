GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old Greensboro woman is accused of killing her father.

On Wednesday, FOX8 learned Mikayla Lea has no criminal history. Her family is wondering how and why she would commit such a crime.

Mikayla’s stepbrother and sister said she and her father, Michael Lea, had an unbreakable bond. They would go everywhere together. It was surprising for the family to find out Mikayla is her father’s suspected killer.

“Any father and daughter would want to have a bond that Mikayla and Mike had,” said Micah Galloway, Mikayla’s stepbrother.

Micah and Kushana Galloway stared at a video monitor in a Guilford County courtroom Wednesday afternoon as their sister sat masked silently with her hands in her lap.

“For people to think she’s this ugly person that’s hurtful when we know that’s not who she is,” said Kushana Galloway, Mikayla’s stepsister.

Greensboro police said just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Floyd Street. The victim was 61-year-old Michael Lea.

In court, a representative with the State Attorney’s Office told the judge that Mikayla barricaded herself inside the house for a while before surrendering to police.

Mikayla’s siblings said this tragedy hit them extra hard.

“It’s kind of like a double loss,” Kushana said. “He wasn’t our father, but he has been in the picture for about 23 years, so to know that Mikayla was in this situation, we’re at a loss for words as well to explain exactly what happened because we don’t know.”

They plan to support their sister through this entire process.

“Kayla, we love you,” Kushana said. “We’re standing behind you. Whatever your need…ask for it so that we can deliver.”

Family members told FOX8 Mikayla had a full ride to college. During the pandemic, she ended up coming home and choosing to stay here and live with her father.

Police have not released a motive in this case.