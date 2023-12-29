GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several charges related to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Greensboro.

According to jail records, Deanna Lynn Carson was taken into custody by Greensboro police early Friday morning and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run with injury, driving on a sidewalk, driving the wrong way on a two-lane road, driving with a revoked license, driving with fictitious or revoked registration, failure to maintain lane control and resisting arrest.

Carson was placed in jail under a domestic hold and was given a $250,000 secured bond with conditions.

It was revealed in court that Carson was allegedly driving on the sidewalk when she struck a person with her vehicle and drove away from the scene towards the direction of her home.