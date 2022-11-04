GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School is telling her side of the story.

At last check, Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she was booked.

We spoke to Demorshea Sims moments after she walked out of the Guilford County Detention Center around 6:15 p.m. Friday. She said they did not start the fight. They were trying to break up one already happening.

“It is crazy how things went down,” Demorshea said. “It wasn’t supposed to go down that way at all, but…stuff happens.”

Demorshea said she, her sister and her mom went to GHS Thursday afternoon to bring her tenth-grade niece lunch. It’s something they do often. This time, things took a turn.

When the scene calmed down, Laquita, Tracy and Demorshea Sims were handcuffed and taken to the Guilford County Detention Center. Police said the three adults trespassed on the GHS property and assaulted two students.

Demorshea claims that’s not what happened.

“The only ones that were fighting were the kids, and we were just trying to break it up. That is all that happened,” she said.

Her niece, who said she’s been bullied, was in the middle of the fight.

“Fighting ain’t cool,” Demorshea said. “If you are sitting there getting bullied constantly, sooner or later you are going to get tired, and you are going to break.”

GHS’s principal sent a recorded message to parents and students.

On Friday, the three adults appeared virtually before a judge with the tenth-grade GHS student in the courtroom. While our cameras were not allowed inside, our crews heard the state prosecutor detail the events of the fight. He said there were strikes to the back of heads, ripped hair and bruised fists.

It made the student emotional. She told FOX8 her mom, Laquita, was trying to stand up for her.

“I am hoping that everything calms down,” Demorshea said. “I am hoping my niece can return to school without getting bullied.”

Demorshea told me they have reported the bullying to the school administration and the principal. They claim no action was taken. We have not been able to verify that with the school district.

A spokesperson did tell us school disciplinary policies are being followed but could not share more because this involves juveniles.

A judge ordered the adults to stay off Guilford County Schools’ property.