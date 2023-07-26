GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead as the result of a crash that took place on Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area near the 1200 block of Westridge Road after getting a report of a crash with a serious injury.

Investigators say that Jillian Daly, 31, of Greensboro, was driving a 2020 Tesla Model Y north on Westridge Road when she drove through the southbound lanes and off the roadway to the left, striking two large trees.

Daly was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. She died as a result of her injuries on Tuesday.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.