GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is beginning to kick off in the Piedmont Triad as it’s time for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center.

The well-lit spectacle opened to the public on Thursday.

This is the third year of Winter Wonderlights at the science center and it will be bigger and better than ever this time around.

There will be over 1 million lights covering 22 acres.

Discount nights will be offered this holiday season from Monday-Thursday. On those nights the cost of admission will be $16 per person and children under the age of 2 can attend for free.

The last night of Winter Wonderlights will be on January 1.