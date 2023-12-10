GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center has been canceled due to severe weather on Sunday.

The GSC says that all tickets for Sunday will be usable at all future shows from Monday all the way through New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31.

A level one risk for severe weather is in place for nearly the entire Piedmont Triad on Sunday. While thunderstorms are expected through the early morning hours, we’ll see a few rounds of rain and storms throughout the day on Sunday. If we’re going to see storms reach severe levels on Sunday, it will likely be between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, mainly up to 60 mph, and isolated, brief tornadoes. With that being said, make sure you have a plan in place just in case and know which room you’ll go to in the event of a tornado warning. It should be a room (i.e. bathroom or closet) on the lowest level of your home with no windows. Also, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

More than 2 inches of rainfall is expected on Sunday which could lead to isolated flash flooding in urban areas and areas of poor drainage.