GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a crash on Sunday after a vehicle went airborne on the highway, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 04:16 a.m., officers responded to the area of Interstate 40 West and US 421 at mile marker 206 when they were told someone died in a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack was going west on I-40 West. The car took the y-split to the left, ran off the road to the right and hit a drainage area.

More

Greensboro News

More Greensboro news from MyFOX8.com

During the crash, the car went airborne and hit several trees before coming to rest before the overpass of US 421 South/I-40 East.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

On Tuesday, he was identified as Eric Dewayne Boston, Jr., 27, of Winston-Salem.