GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a crash on Sunday after a vehicle went airborne on the highway, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 04:16 a.m., officers responded to the area of Interstate 40 West and US 421 at mile marker 206 when they were told someone died in a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack was going west on I-40 West. The car took the y-split to the left, ran off the road to the right and hit a drainage area.

During the crash, the car went airborne and hit several trees before coming to rest before the overpass of US 421 South/I-40 East.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

On Tuesday, he was identified as Eric Dewayne Boston, Jr., 27, of Winston-Salem.