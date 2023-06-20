GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After two decades, Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro is closing. The organization has been having discussions for months about how to solve its financial problems. On Tuesday, they announced there is no way to recover and Triad Stage will officially close the curtains.

Even though the decision was tough they have a lot to celebrate. Over the past 20 years, they hosted more than 140 productions in the space. But the shows they had scheduled for the rest of the year will not happen. On June 25, ALM Wrestling rented out the space and their event will still happen, but, after that, it’s a wrap at Triad Stage.

“I was really, really surprised,” said Sheena White, who owns Fiber Space. Her business is directly across Elm Street from Triad Stage. “When I first got there they weren’t really up and active just because of the pandemic and then I am sad to see them not get the traction they desired to get back going.”

The board of trustees at Triad Stage says they tried to get creative, but, in the end, the only option was to gracefully take their final bow.

“It is the case in the theater world generally that the economics have always been challenging. That has become even more so in the post-pandemic world,” said Deborah Hayes, co-chair on the Triad Stage Board of Trustees.

Hayes says there were a number of factors including inflation, difficulty finding workers and the way the audience views entertainment has shifted.

“When Triad Stage was founded 25 years ago, it was the case that there was no live professional theater in Greensboro,” Hayes said.

Now, there are other options in town, including the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts down the street.

“We had not managed to find the spot at which Triad Stage could coexist with the Tanger Center,” Hayes said.

Back in April, however, the Triad Stage executive director sent an email to FOX8 saying the Tanger Center had no negative impacts, citing the changing regional theater industry as the main concern.

“I think an entirely different model is going to have to develop for organizations to do it successfully, and I don’t think anybody knows what that will look like right now,” Hayes said.

Even if the space does not entertain in the future, businesses along Elm Street are staying optimistic that new life is on the way.

“There is that anticipation of who is going to come next, and I am really excited to see what happens in that space. It is an amazing place,” White said.

Triad Stage is having conversations about what could happen to this building in the future. Hayes says nothing is official, but they hope to announce an update in the coming months. The box office at Triad Stage will stay open to sell tickets to the Eastern Music Festival through the season.