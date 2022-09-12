GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett man is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a pursuit and crashing his vehicle in Greensboro on Sunday, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release.

At 3:31 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was on routine patrol in the area of Willowlake Road and Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro.

While on routine patrol, a trooper saw a motor vehicle violation, tried to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit began.

Timothy Jon Sells, 45, Whitsett, failed to stop for authorities while going west on Huffine Mill Road.

During the pursuit, Sells drove his vehicle carelessly by passing other drivers on a double yellow line. Troopers say they needed to end the pursuit because of how aggressively Sells was driving.

The pursuit lasted about three minutes.

After ending the pursuit, troopers searched the area for the suspect vehicle. A citizen flagged troopers down on Nealtown Road in Greensboro, indicating that the suspect had crashed.

Sells exceeded a safe speed for a curve on Nealtown Road near Alonzo Court, went off the road to the left and struck a tree.

After the crash, Sells ran away on foot and was apprehended shortly after that.

Sells suffered minor injuries during the crash and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he was treated and released.

On his release from the hospital, Sells was charged with felony speed to elude, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving and other motor vehicle registration violations.

Sells was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro where he received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Troopers cleared the scene at 5:14 p.m.