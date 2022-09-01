GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As gas prices drop into the low- to mid-$3 range, the days of prices pushing $5 are beginning to feel more like a bad dream. But before you swerve off the road for a $3.40 per gallon price tag, make sure you’re getting the deal you think you’re getting.

As of Thursday, North Carolina is averaging about $3.515 per gallon of gas, the lowest price since March, according to GasBuddy. In Greensboro, prices are averaging about $3.456.

But did you know GasBuddy actually breaks down Greensboro’s gas prices even further?

Using their data, we can see how prices compare across Central, North, South, East and West Greensboro so you can decide if you want to drive a little further before filling up.

Now before we go any further, there are two important caveats here. One, these prices are submitted to GasBuddy by visitors, owners and through a data feed, so it’s possible for an incorrect number to make its way in. Two, the numbers in this article could be slightly outdated. We pulled this data at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, and while some of the prices were submitted minutes prior, others were submitted as many as 21 hours prior.

Note that in the spreadsheet below, each area is on its own page.

When it comes to the lowest price overall, East, West and North Greensboro are all reporting at least one location offering $3.32 gas with only one or two such locations in each area. Central Greensboro's lowest price was $3.35. The lowest price in South Greensboro was $3.45, more than 10 cents more than each of the other areas.

But the lowest price doesn't necessarily mean the most common price.

Among the 10 cheapest prices for each area, the most common in East, West and Central Greensboro is $3.35. There are about eight stations reporting that price in East Greensboro, about six in West Greensboro and eight in Central Greensboro.

It's also $3.35 in North Greensboro, but by a thinner margin. There are three stations reporting that price, but there are also two reporting $3.39 and two reporting $3.49.

In South Greensboro, seven of the top 10 cheapest stations were selling for $3.49.

The online tool doesn't show the highest prices broken down by area, but we can see the highest prices for Greensboro as a whole.

The highest price in Greensboro, as of the time of reporting, was $4.15 at a Speedway on Sandy Ridge Road and Triad Drive in West Greensboro. In all, two of the top 10 most expensive stations in Greensboro were in West Greensboro, four were in Central Greensboro and four were in South Greensboro.

The bottom line?

For the most part, prices are pretty close across all five sections of town. The only exception seems to be South Greensboro, which doesn't tend to have the same deals you might find in other parts of town.

If you really want to split hairs, here's what I'd say.

#1 - East Greensboro

East Greensboro was tied for the cheapest available gas option.

East Greensboro was tied for the lowest price when you look at the most frequent option on the top 10.

East Greensboro had no locations on Greensboro's top 10 most expensive gas options list.

#2 - North Greensboro

North Greensboro was tied for the cheapest available gas option.

North Greensboro was technically tied for the lowest price when you look at the most frequent option on the top 10, but it was a much closer margin than it was for East, West and Central Greensboro.

North Greensboro had no locations on Greensboro's top 10 most expensive gas options list.

#3 - West Greensboro

West Greensboro was tied for the cheapest available gas option.

West Greensboro was tied for the lowest price when you look at the most frequent option on the top 10.

But West Greensboro did have two locations on Greensboro's top 10 most expensive gas options list.

#4 - Central Greensboro

Central Greensboro was a hair away from the three-way tie for single cheapest location.

Central Greensboro was tied for the lowest price when you look at the most frequent option on the top 10.

It was tied for the most locations among Greensboro's top 10 most expensive gas options.

#5 - South Greensboro

South Greensboro's single cheapest gas option was the most expensive of the five areas.

The most frequent option on the top 10 was the highest price of all five areas.

It was tied for the most locations among Greensboro's top 10 most expensive gas options.