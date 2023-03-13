GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams was announced on Sunday evening, and we now know which teams are coming to Greensboro.

The tournament events at the Greensboro Coliseum will be split into three separate sessions between Friday and Sunday. Times and matchups for the Sunday games remain to be determined.

Session 1

Xavier University vs. Kennesaw State University

Before the first game of Session 1, the doors to the Greensboro Coliseum will open up to the public at 11 a.m. That contest will be between the 3-seed Xavier University Musketeers, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and 14-seed Kennesaw State University Owls, of Kennesaw, Georgia, at 12:30 p.m.

Xavier went 25-9 for the season with a 15-5 record in Big East conference games. Xavier is currently ranked as the No. 13 team in the nation, at their peak, they were ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation.

Kennesaw State went 26-8 for the season with a 15-3 record in ASUN conference games. They have not been ranked at any point in the season.

Iowa State University

The final game of Session 1 is currently scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. Friday between 6-seed Iowa State University Cyclones, of Ames, Iowa, and the winner of a First Four game between the 11-seed University of Pittsburgh Panthers, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and 11-seed Mississippi State University Bulldogs, of Starkville, Mississippi.

The First Four game will take place on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

Iowa State went 19-13 for the season and had a 9-9 record in Big 12 conference games. At their peak, Iowa State was ranked as the No. 12 team in the nation.

Session 2

University of Kentucky vs. Providence College

Session 2 will begin later Friday evening. The doors to the Greensboro Coliseum will open again at 5:40 p.m.

The first game will take place on Friday between the 6-seed University of Kentucky Wildcats, of Lexington, Kentucky, and the 11-seed Providence College Friars, of Providence, Rhode Island, at 7:10 p.m.

Kentucky has a 21-11 record for the season and went 12-6 in SEC conference games. At their peak, Kentucky was ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation.

Providence has a 21-11 record for the season and went 13-7 in Big East conference games. At their peak, the Friars were ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Montana State Bobcats

The second game of Session 2 will take place at 9:40 p.m. between the 3-seed Kansas State University Wildcats, of Manhattan, Kansas, and 14-seed Montana State University Bobcats, of Bozeman, Montana.

Kansas State has a 23-9 record for the season and went 11-7 in Big 12 conference games. At their peak, Kansas State was ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation. They are currently ranked No. 15.

Montana State has a 25-9 record for the season and went 15-3 in Big Sky conference games. They have not been ranked at any point this season.

Want to go?

The Greensboro Coliseum offers on-site parking at a fee that varies from $5-$25 depending on the event. There are also many other independent parking operations in the surrounding areas whose prices may vary.

Tickets for each session are sold separately. Prices may vary depending on the ticket distributor.

You can purchase tickets for the Greensboro Coliseum NCAA games on Ticketmaster.

Ticket packages for the NCAA Fan Experience are also available on the On Location website.