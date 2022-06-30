GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular summertime attraction in the Triad is moving into the future with how it lets customers pays.

According to a post on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Facebook, beginning on Friday, July 8, the park will be going fully cashless. That means the park will only be accepting credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments like Google Pay.

But don’t think you’re out of luck if you’ve just got cash! Cash-to-Card kiosks will be available to convert cash to a pre-paid card with no fees, and the cards can be used anywhere that Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

They call this change “safe, secure and easy to use.” Going cashless will help with lines and make purchases easier and more streamlined in the park.

Learn more about Wet’n Wild’s changes on their website.