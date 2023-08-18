GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe is getting ready to celebrate its 40th birthday in 2024 and will be offering parkgoers a deal.

As part of the deal, if you pay for a day, at $59.99, you will get the Bronze Season Pass for the rest of 2023 and 2024 for free.

The Bronze Season Pass includes Sunday-Friday summer admission with blackout dates. Current pass holders can get $5 off if they renew.

“This 40th birthday celebration holds a special place in my heart. From my early days as a park team member to now leading as General Manager, I’ve witnessed the transformation of this park into a cherished destination for families and thrill-seekers alike. “This 40th birthday celebration is not just a milestone, it’s a testament to the enduring joy and memories that we’ve created together.” Adam Good, Wet ‘n Wild General Manager.

Special surprises will take place throughout Summer 2024, honoring the park’s history. The park is promising “an array of special events.”

Season passes can be purchased on the Wet ‘n Wild website.