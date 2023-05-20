GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe is officially open for the summer, and now guests can test out the brand new trio of experiences, the Bermuda Triangle.

The water park, which includes more than 40 rides across more than 40 acres, is the first in the state to open for the season.

What used to be Wet ‘n Wild’s “Serpentine Slides” have been overhauled to create the Bermuda Triangle, a reinvented trio of slides. Now, instead of the dark tunnels you may be used to, Bermuda Triangle introduces “a vivid new light and sound experience.”

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe introduces the Bermuda Triangle (Courtesy of Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe)

“The two outside tubes loop round and round with vibrant pulsing colors and dynamic sound,” the company says in the ride’s description. “The speed slide in the middle features unique lighting effects that send you hurtling through a star field at hyper-speed. Disappear into three mysterious slides for three exciting ways to brighten up your season.”

In addition to introducing Bermuda Triangle, the park says several other attractions and the Shore Thing gift shop have gotten updates.

“Guests will notice improvements to the park from the moment they walk through our front gates,” General Manager Adam Good said in a news release. “The three new triple-thrill ride experiences and park improvements build on our ongoing commitment to bring enhanced experiences to the Carolinas, this commitment began just last year with the introduction of our new slide Bombs Away.”

Bombs Away arrived in 2022. When riders step into Bombs Away’s enclosed capsules, the floor suddenly drops out, sending riders plunging down one of two slides: a six-story 70-degree drop where riders will hit speeds of up to 26 feet per second or a twisty 266-foot-long closed tube.

Bombs Away slides (Courtesy of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe)

Through May 29, Wet ‘n Wild will offer a discount of up to 40% off tickets and passes online only.

For more information, visit the Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe website.