GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Florida Street are currently closed down due to a car crash according to Greensboro police.

The affected area is the blocks between Hardie Street and Coliseum Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum.

Impacted area of West Florida Street

All lanes of traffic are closed as of 10:08 a.m. and drivers are encouraged to take a detour if they must drive through the impacted area.

The route is commonly used by people attempting to get to Interstate 40 and Interstate 85.

Two people were reportedly transported to a local hospital after the crash.

There is no further information available on the nature of the accident at this time.

FOX8’s Matt Jensen was able to take these photos at the scene.

The scene at West Florida Street

