GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A major area of Greensboro is closed due to a crash, police say.

Greensboro Police Department said that westbound Wendover Avenue has been closed between Westover Terrace to Benjamin Parkway just after 6 a.m.

The area will be closed for an “undetermined” amount of time, according to police.

No additional details have been released.

Drivers should avoid the area.