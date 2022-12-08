GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as follows:

A Black man

In his early 20s

With tattoos on his face

This is the second bank robbery to occur in the Triad in the last 4 hours as a Wells Fargo in Winston-Salem was robbed earlier Thursday morning.

The investigation into the Greensboro bank robbery is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.