GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department say a bank robbery suspect has been arrested after a Wells Fargo was robbed.

On Tuesday around 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo at 1800 Battleground Avenue when they were told about a robbery, according to a GDP news release.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9”-6’0” with a slender build. He was reportedly driving a maroon-colored Nissan.

A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have a person in custody matching the suspect description and vehicle description.

This is the third bank robbery in Greensboro in less than two weeks.

A Truist at 2835 Randleman Road was robbed on Friday, July 15, and a Wells Fargo at 3001 Randleman Road was robbed on Wednesday, July 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.