‘We shouldn’t be trying to hurt each other’; Greensboro car dealership owner frustrated after $200,000 worth of cars, keys stolen

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro car dealership was robbed for nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of vehicles and 33 sets of keys Sunday morning.

Jose Ramirez, the owner of Ramirez Automotive LLC, said Monday morning, he noticed several cars missing off the lot and a shattered front window as he went to open the dealership for the day.

Greensboro police said six cars, worth a total of $200,000, were stolen from the lot around 1 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s really frustrating, and it’s really sad to be in that situation,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said security footage showed one person who smashed the front window and stole the entire inventory of car keys from the office.

He said 20 minutes later, he returned to the lot with two more people to steal the cars.

Ramirez said the three thieves stole a white Range Rover, Yukon Denali, Chevrolet Silverado, Jaguar XJ, Ram 3500 Dually, and a 2015 Red Corvette.

“I’m out here trying to help out the community and be able to provide affordable vehicles for the community, not bothering anyone, not hurting anybody,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said thanks to the help of a social media tip, five of the six cars were found several blocks away parked inside the parking lot of The Forrest Apartments.

Ramirez said the red Corvette is still missing. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers have posted a reward of up to $5,000 to help find the car worth $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re a community, we shouldn’t be trying to hurt each other. We should try to help each other through whatever situation,” said Ramirez.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.