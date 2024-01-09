GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Emergency officials responded to a water rescue in Greensboro as severe weather rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of Wendover Avenue and Cridland Road near Latham Park and made a water rescue.

It is unknown if one person was rescued or if multiple people were rescued.

A car is half-submerged in the floodwater.

The road is closed at this time due to flooding.

Emergency officials urge anyone who sees water to turn around and take a different route.