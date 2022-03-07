People rescued on Lake Townsend in Greensboro after wind disrupts fishing outing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat overturned and left some people in need of rescue.

Two college students went fishing on the lake Monday afternoon and started taking on water due to the windy conditions. They called the marina staff. Marina staff went out to try and tow their boat, but the staff boat began taking on water as well.

The fire department then put rescue boats in the water, driving one staffer to shore. The two fishermen swam to shore.

No one was hurt. The fisherman’s boat didn’t sink, but they did lose their motor.