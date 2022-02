GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main broke on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, according to police.

On Sunday morning, police said all eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue at Rodman Road were closed. This is about 1.3 miles west of the Friendly Center open-air shopping mall.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No word on how long it may take crews to fix the break.