GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-inch water main break has left about 20 water customers without service and closed part of a road.

City crews are onsite until repairs are complete and water service has been restored, which is expected to take place by 5 p.m. When service has been restored, residents should run their cold water in a bathtub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line.

W. Market Street, between Elam Avenue and N. Lindell Street, is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

For other water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.