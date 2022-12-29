GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A six-inch water main break on North Holden Road has left about 15 water customers without service and closed two southbound lanes of North Holden Road between West Friendly Avenue and Dogwood Drive, according to a City of Greensboro news release.

City crews are onsite until repairs are complete and the lanes are reopened. The lanes are expected to reopen by 12 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes around the area.

For any water and sewer emergencies, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

