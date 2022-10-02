GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro.

The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue.

Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done by 6:00 p.m.

Directional signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

