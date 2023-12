GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes on both sides of West Wendover Avenue are closed as the result of a water main break on Saturday, according to the City of Greensboro.

The inner westbound and eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue are closed from Hill Street to East Josephine Boyd Street.

Crews will be in the area until repairs are completed which is expected to be done by 10 p.m.

One person in the area is without water service as a result of the main break.