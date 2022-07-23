GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Hill Street are closed following a water main break in Greensboro.

A 12-inch water main has reportedly broken on the 700 block of Hill Street.

As a result, Hill Street is closed in both directions between the intersections of Battleground Avenue and Grayland Street.

Closed area of Hill Street (Google Maps)

The closure is expected to last throughout the duration of the day, with the current estimate for the road reopening landing at 8:00 p.m.

City crews will remain on site until repairs are complete.

Drivers are encouraged to take detours and avoid the area.

For other water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call (336) 373-2033.