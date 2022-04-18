GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a boy!

On Monday, the Greensboro Science Center announced the gender of their baby penguin born earlier this year with a sweet video.

“Artemis Newton” is not quite big enough to go on display yet, but he and the other penguin chick, a girl named Niffler, are lighting up social media with their fluffy cuteness in the meantime.

Niffler the penguin at the Greensboro Science Center (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

Artemis Newton the penguin at the Greensboro Science Center (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

Niffler was born in late 2021, and Newton joined her as the colony’s newest arrival in January. Niffler’s “gender reveal party” was in mid-February.

Newton should join the African penguin colony on display soon, and people can follow Greensboro Science Center on social media for updates as the two little guys grow up.