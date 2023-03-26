GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 20,000 people showed up to see Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday night.

The 20,043-person crowd was the 11th largest crowd at any event in the history of the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Triad always flocks to see the legendary artist perform as Springsteen now boasts three of the top 20 largest crowds in Greensboro Coliseum history to his name.

Over 19,000 people came to see him perform in Greensboro in 2002 and over 18,000 people did so in 2009.

Springsteen is no stranger to the Triad either as Saturday’s concert marked his ninth performance in Greensboro, including a two-night stand in 1985 that brought out over 30,000 fans.