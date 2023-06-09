GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Court documents are giving more insight into what led up to an active shooter call at an office building in Greensboro.
On Thursday around 11:20 a.m., police received a call about an active shooter at the Spectrum Corporate office on Regional Road after warrants state Jazzlyn Ingram allegedly shot into a door and came into the building, displaying a gun and firing shots inside and pointing a gun at them in a threatening manner while “demanding the location of an employee.”
Police arrived minutes later with a large, multi-agency response.
Court documents say that Richard Ingram Jr. told police he had come to the office to console his wife, Jazzlyn Ingram, who he said was having a “mental breakdown,” hugging her prior to her arrest and then “leaving the scene.” Documents state he had a concealed gun on his person and allegedly did not get out of his vehicle after being asked to by police.
Jazzlyn Ingram, 33, has been charged with:
- discharging a weapon into occupied property
- two counts of second-degree kidnapping
- two counts of assault with a deadly weapon
- discharging a firearm within city limits
- injury to real property
- possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Jazzlyn’s spouse Richard Ingram Jr., 36, has been charged with:
- carrying a concealed weapon
- resist and delay or obstruct a law enforcement official
Warrants estimate the damage to the door was about $500. No one was injured.