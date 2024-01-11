(WGHP) — More than 600 law enforcement officers have been killed in the state of North Carolina on record, and each and every one leaves a void behind, a wake of tragedy and a department in mourning.

A year and a half ago, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office experienced the loss of one of their deputies: Ned Byrd.

on Thursday, their department showed support for Greensboro as it mourned the death of Sgt. Dale Nix by attending his funeral.

In Aug. 2022, the WCSO suffered the unthinkable.

Wake County Sheriff Gerard Baker told the community that Byrd had been shot and killed in the line of duty.

They laid him to rest a year and a half ago. On Thursday, the memories came flooding back for wake County Sergeant Mark Szajnberg, who attended Nix’s funeral.

“Law enforcement is a family, and just like any other family, we come together in times of need,” Szajnberg said.

He was one of many in a sea of black and blue law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon at Westover Church. While departments, badges and ranks varied, they all had one thing in common.

“I think the most important thing when it comes to doing this job, is that it’s a calling. It isn’t really a job … Every day, we go out there knowing that sacrifice can occur,” Szajnberg said.

The Wake County sergeant says from his experience, one of the ways a police department heals after losing one of their own is by getting out to protect and serve more people.

“Everybody is different on how they process, so I can’t say what somebody else does and doesn’t, but I can say is that we view this as a calling … Every day, we put our uniform on. We do this for others,” he said.

In the days after Nix’s funeral, Greensboro’s officers will continue putting on that uniform to follow that calling while remembering a man they respected and admired with the support of the community behind them.

“Simple thank yous and just being there for us is a wonderful gesture,” Szajnberg said.

He also said departments offer ongoing therapy and resources for anyone struggling as well as other organizations.

Wake County even brings therapy dogs on days like Thursday to help officers feel a little better on one of the hardest days of their career.