Volvo North America reportedly to announce expansion in Greensboro

The City of Greensboro said in a social media message this morning that Volvo International will announce this afternoon an expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Greensboro.

The message came via Twitter and included a link to a short report form the Triad Business Journal, which included unsourced information about the announcement.

Volvo North America is based in Greensboro. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Volvo Group North America and Volvo Financial Services are based at two facilities, with the headquarters at 7900 National Service Road and a parcel at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway.

Volvo last week had said it would have an announcement today at 1:30. Triad Business Journal said corporate and civic dignitaries would attend.

Volvo is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and produces a dozen different brands of vehicles, including Mack trucks built under the Volvo Trucks North America, which is based in Greensboro. The company’s other U.S. offices are in Washington. D.C.

The company employs about 334 in Greensboro among the 17,000 workers at 10 facilities across the country. In 2012 Volvo Group unveiled a $10 million expansion at its technology center in Greensboro.

This article will be updated.