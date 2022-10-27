GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media.

Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their phones about the phony threats.

“Someone had made a school threat last night on social media, and I actually never saw it, but I heard about it, and I saw screenshots and stuff,” said Jonas Brees, a senior at GHS.

Early on Thursday, Guilford County Schools officials quickly shut down the rumors with the help of law enforcement.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) is aware of rumors surrounding threats of violence against some of our schools. GCS has been working closely with law enforcement, who have determined the threats are not credible.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we know that our schools are a microcosm of our community. Keeping our students and staff safe requires all of us to work together to build relationships that foster healthy learning environments. We encourage parents and guardians to have conversations at home about the challenges students face and when to ask for help.

–– Chief Communications Officer Dr. Tracey Lewis

Brian Hall, Captain of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Division, said people who repost warnings of school threats are spreading panic throughout the community.

“They really think they’re helping by getting the word out and keeping everybody safe. It’s just all we’re asking is report it to the people that can actually do something about it and not your friend,” Hall said.

FOX8 spoke to parents who said they also saw the posts and felt they were helping the community by reposting the warnings.

Hall said before posting something as serious as a school threat, even as a warning, check for the validation of the post.

Anyone communicating a threat against a school, making a false report to law enforcement and making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property will be addressed appropriately with law enforcement and the school.