GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Video released by a Greensboro food truck shows an attempted robbery at gunpoint on Friday.

The Greensboro Police Department says officers responded to the Big Gay Food Truck on Spring Garden Street at 7 p.m. when they were told about an attempted robbery.

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at a worker but left the area on foot without having taken any money.

The suspect was described as a male who is about 6`1″ tall, was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.