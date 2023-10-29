GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured following a fire at a Greensboro Cook Out that caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At around 12:26 a.m. on Sunday morning, firefighters came to the Cook Out on 2411 Battleground Avenue after getting a report of a structure fire.

The blaze was under control at around 12:58 a.m. and crews remained on the scene to investigate. 33 firefighters responded to the scene

One person was transported by EMS for treatment for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not considered to be severe. All other employees were evacuated by the time the first unit arrived at the scene.

The Cook Out is currently closed and suffered significant damage as a result of the fire.

Firefighters say that most of the blaze was in the void space between the roof and the ceiling. The cause was determined to be an accident and electrical in nature.

An employee reported an electrical malfunction in the ice machine. The machine has since been tagged for the insurance company to investigate it.

An estimated $50,000 in content was lost in the fire as well as an estimated $100,000 in structural damage, combining for an estimated $150,000 loss.